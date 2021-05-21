Hurricane season could start early with potential formation of Ana

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season could be off to an early start with a disturbance in the Atlantic that’s moving toward warm waters on Friday.

The disturbance, which is about 500 miles east-northeast of Bermuda, has a 80% chance of formation in the next 48 hours, according to the NHC’s tropical weather outlook.

“The low is expected to move west-southwest over warm waters during the next day or so, and it will likely become a subtropical cyclone later today or on Saturday near or to the northeast of Bermuda,” the NHC said, “Thereafter, the low is forecast to move northeastward into a more hostile environment by Saturday night or Sunday.”

If it becomes a tropical or subtropical storm, it will be named Ana.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June through November, but the past six seasons have all had at least one named storm form before June 1.