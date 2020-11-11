TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order on Wednesday expanding an emergency declaration for the state ahead of an expected landfall by Hurricane Eta.
The governor had issued a state of emergency for a number of counties in South Florida. On Wednesday, the order was amended to include Alachua, Broward, Citrus, Collier, Dixie, Gilchrist, Hendry, Hernando, Hillsborough, Lee, Levy, Manatee, Marion, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Sarasota and Sumter counties.
The governor said he’s also sent a letter to President Donald Trump requesting an emergency declaration for Eta, and asked FEMA to give the state a pre-landfall emergency declaration.
Eta is holding steady as a Category 1 hurricane about 145 miles south-southwest of Tampa. It’s expected to hit the west-central coast of Florida Wednesday night and move inland over the Florida peninsula Thursday.
LATEST STORIES:
- Hurricane Eta: Gov. DeSantis expands state of emergency to include Tampa Bay
- Roof collapses in Venice as Eta lashes coast
- Hurricane Eta: Voluntary evacuations for parts of Manatee County
- Strong winds from Hurricane Eta close Sunshine Skyway Bridge
- LIST: Tampa Bay counties offering sandbags ahead of Hurricane Eta