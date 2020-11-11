Some Tampa Bay schools closing due to Hurricane Eta

Premium Getty Image for WFLA use ONLY.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hurricane Eta is bringing strong winds and heavy rain to the Tampa Bay area Wednesday morning, causing a number of cancellations and closures.

Public school students in Pinellas and Pasco counties will be dismisssed early on Wednesday. The schools will not hold classes on Thursday.

The Diocese of Venice closed its schools in Manatee, Sarasota and Charlotte counties on Monday.

In Pinellas County, dismissal times are as follows:

High school: 10 a.m. Wednesday

Elementary schools: 11 a.m. Wednesday

Middle schools: 12 p.m.

In Pasco County, the dismissal times are as follows:

Schools that normally release during the 2 o’clock hour (most high schools) will release at 11 a.m.

Schools that normally release during the 3 o’clock hour (most middle schools) will release at noon.

Schools that normally release at the 4 o’clock hour (most elementary schools) will release at 1 p.m.

All district staff will be released by 2 p.m.

All after-school events for Wednesday and Thursday have been cancelled.

