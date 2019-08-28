Hurricane Checklist: What to have in your disaster supply kit

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WFLA) – As Hurricane Dorian moves through the Atlantic toward the United States, Floridians are being urged to stay vigilant and be prepared to put a plan in place.

“We’re not sounding the alarm yet. There’s a very strong possibility, at this point, that we can dodge the impacts of this system but we’re talking about the possibility now of a major hurricane with a landfall on the east coast of Florida,” Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Ian Oliver explained. “So this is a time where you need to be very vigilant. You need to have that plan ready so that you can put it into place quickly. It’s not the time to put the plan in place yet but you’re going to want to get those preps done, in short order.”

Floridians are encouraged to have a disaster supply kit ready to go during hurricane season with the following items:

Water (at least a gallon a day per person, for 3 to 7 days)

Food (enough for at least 3 to 7 days) Non-perishable foods and juices Foods for infants and the elderly Snack foods Non-electric can opener Cooking tools and fuel Paper plates and plastic utensils

Blankets and pillows

Clothing (Including rain gear and sturdy shoes)

First Aid Kit, medicines and prescriptions

Toiletries and hygiene items

Special care items (for babies or the elderly)

Moisture wipes

Flashlight and batteries

Radio (Battery operated and NOAA weather radio)

Cash (Banks and ATMs may not be open or available)

Keys

Toys, books and games

Important documents (Keep in a waterproof container) Insurance, medical records, bank account numbers, social security cards, etc.

Toolset

Pet care items Proper identification and immunization records Ample supply of food and water Carrier or cage Medication Muzzle and leash



Florida’s State Emergency Response Team also recommends having all vehicle fuel tanks filled.

You should also be prepared and have an emergency plan for your family and business. If necessary, you should prepare a special needs plan. You can learn how to prepare by visiting Florida’s Disaster website.

