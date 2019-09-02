Airbnb program to help evacuees and relief workers ahead of Hurricane Dorian

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As Hurricane Dorian tears its way through the Bahamas, Airbnb has activated its Open Homes Program to help displaced residents and relief workers deployed to the areas impacted by Hurricane Dorian.

The program— which was created in 2012 after Hurricane Sandy— recruits hosts who are willing to provide their homes for free to displaced residents and disaster relief workers in the activation areas after disasters

The program is currently available through Sept. 15.

By Monday morning, more than 830 Airbnb hosts have opened their doors across the southeastern United States.

Listings in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina available here.

Verified hosts from all across the Tampa Bay area made up 80 of what was more than 200 listings available across the Sunshine State.

“Airbnb’s Open Homes Program has been activated to assist residents displaced by and relief workers deployed to respond to Hurricane Dorian. Through the program, those in need of temporary accommodations can connect with Open Homes hosts in the area free of charge,” said Kellie Bentz, Airbnb’s head of gobal disaster response and relief. “Since its inception in 2012, the Open Homes program has housed 30,000 people in 61 countries. We hope those in need will take advantage of the program and that those who can open their homes will do so in the days ahead.”

