LIVE: DeSantis delivers remarks on coronavirus, hurricane season

Hurricane-Ready

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is in Boca Raton Friday morning to speak about how the state is preparing for hurricane season as it grapples with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The governor is holding a press conference with state emergency management leaders at a Home Depot store on Glades Road.

The press conference comes on the first day of the state’s hurricane sales tax holiday, where Floridians can buy hurricane supplies exempt from sales tax.

The Atlantic hurricane season starts on June 1 and runs until Nov. 30.

