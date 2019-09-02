TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As Hurricane Dorian threatens the east coast of Florida, crews from around Tampa Bay are ready to help if needed.
The St. Petersburg Fire Rescue has dispatched 14 firefighters from Pinellas and Hillsborough counties to Central Florida to help with potential storm recovery efforts. The team is made up of an Engine Strike Team, Hazmat Task Force, and part of a joint Rescue strike team, the agency said on Facebook.
Meanwhile, members of the North Port Fire Rescue are headed to the east coast of Florida to assist other agencies as they prepare for Dorian.
Sarasota County Emergency Services said they received a request for 20 units and 60 personnel to help with storm recovery efforts. The agency is providing fire engines, ambulances and hazardous material units. The crews left on Monday morning.
The Hernando County Fire Rescue has deployed a fire engine with four crew members. They will stay on the east coast of Florida for up to 10 days, depending on the storm’s path, officials said.
Fire crews from Hillsborough, Pasco and Citrus counties headed to Orange County on Monday to help with emergency calls.
Power and electric crews are also on standby.
About 300 Duke Energy vehicles are stationed in Davenport, and an additional 300 are staged in Clearwater.
Three thousand power trucks are stationed at The Villages, but it’s unclear where they’re headed.
LATEST STORIES:
- Florida cat burglar turns out to actually be a cat
- Tampa Bay crews ready to help as Hurricane Dorian threatens Florida
- Over 24,000 pounds of beef recalled, deemed unfit for human consumption
- Jonas Brothers surprise teen who missed concert due to chemotherapy treatment
- Bo knows: Nix rallies No. 16 Auburn 27-21 over No. 11 Ducks