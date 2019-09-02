Tampa Bay crews ready to help as Hurricane Dorian threatens Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As Hurricane Dorian threatens the east coast of Florida, crews from around Tampa Bay are ready to help if needed.

The St. Petersburg Fire Rescue has dispatched 14 firefighters from Pinellas and Hillsborough counties to Central Florida to help with potential storm recovery efforts. The team is made up of an Engine Strike Team, Hazmat Task Force, and part of a joint Rescue strike team, the agency said on Facebook.

At 0630 this morning, we sent off 14 firefighters as a team made up of Pinellas County and Hillsborough being deployed… Posted by St. Petersburg Fire Rescue on Monday, September 2, 2019

Meanwhile, members of the North Port Fire Rescue are headed to the east coast of Florida to assist other agencies as they prepare for Dorian.

The Tactical Rescue Team from North Port Fire Rescue is headed to the East Coast to assist our fellow Florida agencies preparing for Hurricane Dorian. The NPFR TRT is part of a multi-agency strike team. Thank you to all first responders answering the call. #DorianNP pic.twitter.com/QDIM3UHido — North Port, Florida (@CityofNorthPort) September 2, 2019

Sarasota County Emergency Services said they received a request for 20 units and 60 personnel to help with storm recovery efforts. The agency is providing fire engines, ambulances and hazardous material units. The crews left on Monday morning.

SCFD received state requests for approximately 20 units & 60 personnel to assist with Hurricane #Dorian efforts. @SRQCountyGov is providing fire engines, ambulances and hazardous materials units. Crews departed earlier this morning. Stay safe! pic.twitter.com/WFj4xOUWvu — SCG Emergency Svcs (@scgovEOC) September 2, 2019

The Hernando County Fire Rescue has deployed a fire engine with four crew members. They will stay on the east coast of Florida for up to 10 days, depending on the storm’s path, officials said.

HCFR has received a request for assistance from the State of Florida to assist with emergency services on the east… Posted by Hernando County Fire Rescue on Monday, September 2, 2019

Fire crews from Hillsborough, Pasco and Citrus counties headed to Orange County on Monday to help with emergency calls.

Power and electric crews are also on standby.

About 300 Duke Energy vehicles are stationed in Davenport, and an additional 300 are staged in Clearwater.

Three thousand power trucks are stationed at The Villages, but it’s unclear where they’re headed.

