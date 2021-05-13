Strengthen your home: Day 5 of Hurricane Preparedness Week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hurricane Preparedness Week runs May 9 through 15 and is your time to prepare for the potential of a tropical storm or hurricane.

If you’re in the path of a hurricane and you live in a storm surge evacuation zone, you may face a mandatory evacuation. If you live outside that zone, you may choose to ride out the storm at home.

Either way, there are many things you can do now to make your home to be as secure as possible to prevent as much damage as you can. Now is the time to make sure your home is in good repair and that you have the supplies you will need if you have to board up windows and doors during a storm.

Even if you live far from the coast, there are things you can do to make your home safer in any storm.