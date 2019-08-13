Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Amanda Holly speaking at Sarasota hurricane seminar

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – We’re approaching peak hurricane season and if you haven’t started preparing, now is the time. And Storm Team 8 is here to help.

Meteorologist Amanda Holly will be speaking at a hurricane preparedness seminar in Sarasota on Wednesday evening. The chief of the Sarasota County Emergency Management Department will also be at the seminar.

The goal is to help you keep your family prepared in case a hurricane threatens the Tampa Bay area.

The seminar is free to attend and open to the community. It is being held in Room 159 at the Shannon Staub Library at 6:30 p.m.

2019 Storm Team 8 Hurricane Guide