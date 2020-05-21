NOAA forecasts above-average hurricane season with up to 19 named storms

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We’re less than two weeks away from hurricane season, and it’s already expected to be a busy one.

Forecasters with NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center say a combination of several climate factors is driving the strong likelihood for above-normal activity in the Atlantic this year. They’re predicting a 60% chance of an above-normal season, a 30% chance of a near-normal season and only a 10% chance of a below-normal season.

(Source: NOAA)

There will likely be 13 to 19 named storms, and six to ten of them could become hurricanes with winds of 74 mph or higher. Three to six of those could become major Category 3, 4 or 5 hurricanes with winds of up to 111 mph or higher, NOAA said.

“As Americans focus their attention on a safe and healthy reopening of our country, it remains critically important that we also remember to make the necessary preparations for the upcoming hurricane season,” said Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. “Just as in years past, NOAA experts will stay ahead of developing hurricanes and tropical storms and provide the forecasts and warnings we depend on to stay safe.”

An average hurricane season produces 12 named storms, three of which become major hurricanes.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through November 30.

