Hurricane Dorian: Tampa Bay school closures, cancellations

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Schools are beginning to make preparations in case Hurricane Dorian has a direct impact on the Tampa Bay area.

As of Friday, the storm is forecast to make landfall in Florida as a Category 4 hurricane, but its potential impact on Tampa Bay remains unknown.

While most schools say they are just monitoring the storm, some have already announced cancellations and closures.

Scroll down to see whether your child’s school district has made any scheduling changes.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

PINELLAS COUNTY

No updates at this time. For the latest, please visit https://www.pcsb.org/Page/21433.

POLK COUNTY

PASCO COUNTY

HERNANDO COUNTY

No updates at this time. For the latest updates, please visit https://www.facebook.com/HernandoSchoolsFL/.

CITRUS COUNTY

No updates at this time. For the latest updates, please visit https://www.citrusschools.org/.

MANATEE COUNTY

SARASOTA COUNTY

UPDATE: On Friday (8/30), it will be business as usual. Schools will be open for learning and sporting events and…

Posted by Sarasota County Schools on Thursday, August 29, 2019

HARDEE COUNTY

No updates at this time. For the latest, please visit http://www.hardee.k12.fl.us.

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

The School Board of Highlands County said schools will be closed and all extracurricular activities are canceled on Saturday, Sept. 3 and Sunday, Sept. 4.

For more information, visit www.highlands.k12.fl.us.

UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA

UNIVERSITY OF TAMPA

HILLSBOROUGH COMMUNITY COLLEGE

ST. PETERSBURG COLLEGE

STETSON UNIVERSITY

Stetson University is canceling classes ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

Classes at the Tampa Center and the College of Law in Gulfport are canceled from Aug. 31 and Sept. 3. Stetson’s next scheduled update will be Friday between 1-1:30 p.m.

UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL FLORIDA

In anticipation of Hurricane Dorian’s expected impact on Central Florida, UCF will close starting at 5 p.m. Friday. The university will remain closed through at least Tuesday, Sept. 3.

FLORIDA SOUTHERN COLLEGE

VALENCIA COLLEGE

UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA

FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY

GANNON UNIVERSITY RUSKIN CAMPUS

Gannon’s Ruskin Campus will be closed Aug. 31 through Sept. 3 as a precaution for Hurricane Dorian.

FLORIDA POLYTECHNIC UNIVERSITY

SAINT LEO UNIVERSITY

Saint Leo University has closed down its main campus, East Pasco, Tampa, MacDill, Lakeland and Ocala locations based on Hurricane Dorian’s forecast. Those locations will be closed from Sept. 1 through Sept. 3.

This list will be updated as new information becomes available. Please check back for the latest updates.

