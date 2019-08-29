Hurricane Dorian: Tampa Bay school closures, cancellations

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Schools are beginning to make preparations in case Hurricane Dorian has a direct impact on the Tampa Bay area.

As of Friday, the storm is forecast to make landfall in Florida as a Category 4 hurricane, but its potential impact on Tampa Bay remains unknown.

While most schools say they are just monitoring the storm, some have already announced cancellations and closures.

Scroll down to see whether your child’s school district has made any scheduling changes.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Hillsborough Schools continues to monitor #HurricaneDorian. Based on @HillsboroughFL Emergency Management guidance, school IS OPEN Friday. All Friday after school activities will occur as scheduled. Updates about school for next week will come this weekend. pic.twitter.com/pu6LDNIURQ — Hillsborough Schools (@HillsboroughSch) August 29, 2019

PINELLAS COUNTY

No updates at this time. For the latest, please visit https://www.pcsb.org/Page/21433.

POLK COUNTY

PCPS schools and offices to be closed Sept. 3-4 due to #HurricaneDorian. https://t.co/pSvIkX1NJK pic.twitter.com/hcr9AQFWVw — Polk County Public Schools (@PolkSchoolsNews) August 30, 2019

PASCO COUNTY

At this time, there are no plans to open shelters or close schools due to Hurricane Dorian. If that changes, we will notify families as early as possible directly and post information on social media. We will continue to monitor the storm with Pasco County Emergency Operations. pic.twitter.com/V6D0zslz60 — Pasco County Schools (@pascoschools) August 29, 2019

HERNANDO COUNTY

No updates at this time. For the latest updates, please visit https://www.facebook.com/HernandoSchoolsFL/.

CITRUS COUNTY

No updates at this time. For the latest updates, please visit https://www.citrusschools.org/.

MANATEE COUNTY

STORM UPDATE | School District of Manatee County officials are closely monitoring the movements of #HurricaneDorian and will be meeting later today (8/29/19) with @MCGPublicSafety to discuss plans and preparations. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/pmCXWOobwO — Manatee Schools (@Manateeschools) August 29, 2019

SARASOTA COUNTY

UPDATE: On Friday (8/30), it will be business as usual. Schools will be open for learning and sporting events and… Posted by Sarasota County Schools on Thursday, August 29, 2019

HARDEE COUNTY

No updates at this time. For the latest, please visit http://www.hardee.k12.fl.us.

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

The School Board of Highlands County said schools will be closed and all extracurricular activities are canceled on Saturday, Sept. 3 and Sunday, Sept. 4.

For more information, visit www.highlands.k12.fl.us.

UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA

(1/3) #USF Monitoring Tropical Storm Dorian



The University of South Florida is closely monitoring Tropical Storm Dorian and any potential impacts to our region. The safety of our students, faculty and staff is our highest priority as we track the projected path of the storm. — USF (@USouthFlorida) August 28, 2019

UNIVERSITY OF TAMPA

UT’s Emergency Operations Team is tracking Hurricane Dorian. All UT community members should consult the tropical weather page (https://t.co/DzfmcuNzmF) for further instructions and information regarding available campus services and academic issues. pic.twitter.com/iUMGfPHPT1 — University of Tampa (@UofTampa) August 29, 2019

HILLSBOROUGH COMMUNITY COLLEGE

The College is closely monitoring the path of Hurricane Dorian and will continue to do so throughout the holiday weekend. We will provide an update regarding College operations through the (1/2) pic.twitter.com/6lLcp9oHg2 — HCC Florida (@HCCFL) August 30, 2019

ST. PETERSBURG COLLEGE

St. Petersburg College is closely monitoring Hurricane Dorian. Though the possibility of the impact to our area is unknown and there are no changes to college operations at this time, we encourage you to review your emergency plan. (1/4) — St. Petersburg College (@spcnews) August 28, 2019

STETSON UNIVERSITY

Stetson University is canceling classes ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

Classes at the Tampa Center and the College of Law in Gulfport are canceled from Aug. 31 and Sept. 3. Stetson’s next scheduled update will be Friday between 1-1:30 p.m.

UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL FLORIDA

In anticipation of Hurricane Dorian’s expected impact on Central Florida, UCF will close starting at 5 p.m. Friday. The university will remain closed through at least Tuesday, Sept. 3.

#UCFAlert: In anticipation of Hurricane Dorian’s expected impact on Central Florida, UCF will close starting at 5 p.m. Friday. The university will remain closed through at least Tuesday, Sept. 3.#HurricaneDorianUCF | More 👉 https://t.co/YoG7UL2OCI pic.twitter.com/eRjxwjsDfI — UCF Police Dept. (@UCFPolice) August 29, 2019

FLORIDA SOUTHERN COLLEGE

UPDATE: Classes at Florida Southern College will be canceled Monday, September 2 through Friday, September 6, including online and graduate. Visit https://t.co/cqjzwaIyYL for the full update. — Florida Southern (@FLSouthern) August 29, 2019

VALENCIA COLLEGE

Due to the potential impact of #Dorian, Valencia College will close Friday at 5pm and remain closed through Tuesday. All classes, including online, are cancelled during this time. — Valencia College (@valenciacollege) August 29, 2019

UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA

UF Alert Due to Hurricane Dorian, UF campus in Gainesville will be closed and classes are canceled for Tuesday, Sept. 3.More info at https://t.co/551hFueROt — FLORIDA (@UF) August 30, 2019

FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY

FSU is actively monitoring the development and forecast track of Hurricane Dorian. At this time, all university operations continue as normal. University administrators will take appropriate action should conditions warrant, so continue to check https://t.co/FgyQUycrsm — SeminoleSAFE (@KeepFSUSafe) August 28, 2019

GANNON UNIVERSITY RUSKIN CAMPUS

Gannon’s Ruskin Campus will be closed Aug. 31 through Sept. 3 as a precaution for Hurricane Dorian.

FLORIDA POLYTECHNIC UNIVERSITY

We have been closely watching Hurricane Dorian and due to its expected impact on our area, Florida Poly will be closed on Tuesday, September 3 and possibly longer. University operations will remain as scheduled Friday, August 30. https://t.co/Q6c1r5BcvU — Florida Polytechnic University (@FLPolyU) August 29, 2019

SAINT LEO UNIVERSITY

Saint Leo University has closed down its main campus, East Pasco, Tampa, MacDill, Lakeland and Ocala locations based on Hurricane Dorian’s forecast. Those locations will be closed from Sept. 1 through Sept. 3.

This list will be updated as new information becomes available. Please check back for the latest updates.

MORE HURRICANE DORIAN COVERAGE: