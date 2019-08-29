Hurricane Dorian: Tampa Bay school closures, cancellations

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Schools are beginning to make preparations in case Hurricane Dorian has a direct impact on the Tampa Bay area.
As of Friday, the storm is forecast to make landfall in Florida as a Category 4 hurricane, but its potential impact on Tampa Bay remains unknown.
While most schools say they are just monitoring the storm, some have already announced cancellations and closures.
Scroll down to see whether your child’s school district has made any scheduling changes.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
PINELLAS COUNTY
No updates at this time. For the latest, please visit https://www.pcsb.org/Page/21433.
POLK COUNTY
PASCO COUNTY
HERNANDO COUNTY
No updates at this time. For the latest updates, please visit https://www.facebook.com/HernandoSchoolsFL/.
CITRUS COUNTY
No updates at this time. For the latest updates, please visit https://www.citrusschools.org/.
MANATEE COUNTY
SARASOTA COUNTY
HARDEE COUNTY
No updates at this time. For the latest, please visit http://www.hardee.k12.fl.us.
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
The School Board of Highlands County said schools will be closed and all extracurricular activities are canceled on Saturday, Sept. 3 and Sunday, Sept. 4.
For more information, visit www.highlands.k12.fl.us.
UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
UNIVERSITY OF TAMPA
HILLSBOROUGH COMMUNITY COLLEGE
ST. PETERSBURG COLLEGE
STETSON UNIVERSITY
Stetson University is canceling classes ahead of Hurricane Dorian.
Classes at the Tampa Center and the College of Law in Gulfport are canceled from Aug. 31 and Sept. 3. Stetson’s next scheduled update will be Friday between 1-1:30 p.m.
UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL FLORIDA
In anticipation of Hurricane Dorian’s expected impact on Central Florida, UCF will close starting at 5 p.m. Friday. The university will remain closed through at least Tuesday, Sept. 3.
FLORIDA SOUTHERN COLLEGE
VALENCIA COLLEGE
UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY
GANNON UNIVERSITY RUSKIN CAMPUS
Gannon’s Ruskin Campus will be closed Aug. 31 through Sept. 3 as a precaution for Hurricane Dorian.
FLORIDA POLYTECHNIC UNIVERSITY
SAINT LEO UNIVERSITY
Saint Leo University has closed down its main campus, East Pasco, Tampa, MacDill, Lakeland and Ocala locations based on Hurricane Dorian’s forecast. Those locations will be closed from Sept. 1 through Sept. 3.
This list will be updated as new information becomes available. Please check back for the latest updates.
