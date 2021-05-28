Hurricane preparedness: What supplies can you buy tax-free during Florida sales tax holiday?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season is just around the corner and now is the time to start preparing.

Florida’s disaster preparedness sales tax holiday went into effect on Friday. So if you need to stock up on supplies and want to save a little bit of money, your best time to shop is now through June 6.

During this year’s sales tax holiday, the state says the following items are exempt from sales tax:

Selling for $20 or less:

Reusable ice (reusable ice packs)

Selling for $40 or less:

Any portable self-powered light source Candles Flashlights Lanterns



Selling for $50 or less:

Any gas or diesel fuel container, including LP gas and kerosene containers

Batteries, including rechargeable batteries, only these sizes: AAA-cell AA-cell C-cell D-cell 6-volt 9-volt

Radios (powered by battery, solar or hand-crank) Two-way Weather band



Selling for $60 or less:

Coolers and ice chests (food storage, non-electrical)

Portable power bank

Selling for $100 or less:

Bungee cords

Ground anchor systems

Ratchet straps

Tarpaulins (tarps)

Tie-down kits

Visqueen, plastic sheeting, plastic drop cloths and other flexible waterproof sheeting

Selling for $1,000 or less:

Portable generators used to provide light or communications or to preserve food in the event of a power outage

Always exempt:

Bottled water (unflavored, uncarbonated)

Canned food including meats, vegetables, fruits, peanut butter and other nonperishable items

First aid kits

Prescription and nonprescription medications (all Rx and most over-the-counter are exempt)

Baby food and formulas

Feminine hygiene products

You can learn more about the sales tax holiday on the Florida Department of Revenue website.

Hurricane season begins June 1 and runs through Nov. 30. NOAA has predicted another season with above-average activity.