TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hurricane Preparedness Week runs May 9 through 15 and is your time to prepare for the potential of a tropical storm or hurricane.

If you’re in the path of a hurricane and live in a storm surge evacuation zone, you may face a mandatory evacuation. If you live outside that zone, you may choose to ride out the storm at home.

Either way, there are many things you can do now to make your home to be as secure as possible to prevent as much damage as you can. Now is the time to make sure your home is in good repair and you have the supplies you will need if you have to board up windows and doors during a storm.

Even if you live far from the coast, there are things you can do to make your home safer in any storm.

Keep the trees and shrubs on your property trimmed.

Repair gutters and clear them of debris. Any method to divert heavy rain from your property will help, like French drains.

Make sure you have a way to secure all windows and doors on your property. Check your storm shutters if you have them. Make sure you have enough wood to secure your windows if you opt for that method.

Find a safe place for your vehicle. Flood waters and fallen trees tend to do the most vehicle damage during storms.

Determine where you will move all outdoors items, like furniture, that could become a damaging projectile. If you cannot move them indoors, have a way to secure them.