2020 Hurricane Guide

We are getting into the 2020 Hurricane Season. Storm Team 8 is here to help you get your home and family prepared in case a storm comes our way.

Learn important information about how to prepare for hurricane season in the Tampa Bay area, including action steps for developing a family plan, tips to protect you, your pets and your home as well as must-have supplies and shelter information.

Click below to read/download the WFLA News Channel Hurricane-Ready Guide 2020 with Chief Meteorologist Steve Jerve: