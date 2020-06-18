Breaking News
Supreme Court rules against Trump administration in decision to end DACA

2020 Hurricane Guide

Hurricane-Ready
Posted: / Updated:

We are getting into the 2020 Hurricane Season. Storm Team 8 is here to help you get your home and family prepared in case a storm comes our way.

Learn important information about how to prepare for hurricane season in the Tampa Bay area, including action steps for developing a family plan, tips to protect you, your pets and your home as well as must-have supplies and shelter information.

Click below to read/download the WFLA News Channel Hurricane-Ready Guide 2020 with Chief Meteorologist Steve Jerve:

Hurricane Guide 2020 Download

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss