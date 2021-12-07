Heavy fog causes school bus delays in Highlands County

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Heavy fog is causing traffic delays for morning commuters in Tampa Bay, including school buses transporting children to school.

The School Board of Highlands County said buses have been delayed, but it’s unclear when they’ll be back up and running.

“Dense fog this morning has created conditions with less than 1/4 mile visibility. We have paused all school buses as a safety precaution,” the district said on Facebook. “Transportation services will resume when conditions allow.”

WFLA’s Leigh Spann said a Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for much of Tampa Bay until 10 a.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss