Heavy fog causes school bus delays in Highlands County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Heavy fog is causing traffic delays for morning commuters in Tampa Bay, including school buses transporting children to school.

The School Board of Highlands County said buses have been delayed, but it’s unclear when they’ll be back up and running.

“Dense fog this morning has created conditions with less than 1/4 mile visibility. We have paused all school buses as a safety precaution,” the district said on Facebook. “Transportation services will resume when conditions allow.”

WFLA’s Leigh Spann said a Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for much of Tampa Bay until 10 a.m.