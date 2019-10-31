Halloween forecast: No tricks, no treats in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – There are no tricks or treats for this year’s Halloween forecast. Temperatures will be very warm and humid all evening with a low chance for a few isolated showers. However, most trick-or-treaters will stay dry this evening.

Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Amanda Holly has details on what to expect throughout the night:

4 p.m. to 7 p.m.:

Hot and humid, especially in any lingering sunlight. Temperatures will be in the mid-80s with feels-like temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s. There is a low chance for a passing shower.

7 p.m. to 10 p.m.:

Temperatures will struggle to fall out of the 80s this evening. Through 10 p.m., most places will see temperatures in the lower 80s but a few spots away from the coast will be in the upper 70s. A low chance for an isolated shower will stick around but most places will stay dry.

The treat of a forecast will arrive on Friday morning. A strong cold front will pass through overnight. Winds will pick up as the cooler and drier air filters in. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s as you step out the door.

The cooldown will be noticeable thanks to the much drier air compared to the humid air we’ve felt for most of October.

