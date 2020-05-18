Gallery: Severe weather moves through Tampa Bay

Breaking News
TAMPA (WFLA) — News Channel 8 viewers and social media followers are sharing their photos and videos as severe storms move through the Tampa Bay area.

Here is the gallery:

Lightning strike on Clearwater Beach; Courtesy Clearwater PD

Shelf cloud from Bayshore Blvd; Courtesy: Joseph Valenti

Clouds moving through Fish Hawk; Courtesy: Tammy Hay

Shelf cloud from Bayshore Blvd.; Courtesy: Richard Berry
Harborage Marina in St. Petersburg; Courtesy Alan Capellin
Tree down in Isla Del Sol in St. Petersburg; Courtesy Allison Haig

Clouds moving through south of Gandy off Manhattan; Courtesy: Colby Smith

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

