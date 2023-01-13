TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Freeze Watch has been issued for northern parts of the Tampa Bay area Friday, according to an advisory from the National Weather Service.

All residents in Citrus and Hernando counties as well as those living in inland Pasco County will be under the Freeze Warning from late Saturday night until Sunday morning.

Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees are possible.

According to the weather service, frost and freeze conditions have the potential to kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. The freeze can also damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

“Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold,” the advisory said.

