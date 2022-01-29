Freeze warnings declared for Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Some of the coldest air in several years is settling into the Tampa Bay area.

Hard freeze warnings and freeze warnings are in effect for temperatures in the upper twenties and low 30s Sunday morning.

Hard Freeze Warnings are in effect for all of Citrus, Hernando, Polk, Highlands, DeSoto, Hardee and Pasco counties. Inland Hillsborough, Sarasota, and Manatee are also included in the warning.

Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s for several hours Sunday morning. A freeze warning is in effect for Pinellas, coastal portions of Hillsborough, Sarasota and Manatee counties where temperatures could drop into the low 30s.

Freezing temps are possible for an hour or two Sunday morning. The warnings will expire at 9 a.m. when temperatures will begin to warm up and rebound nicely Sunday afternoon into the mid-50s.

The winds will be much calmer as well.