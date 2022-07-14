TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Special Marine Warning was issued for parts of Hillsborough and Pinellas Counties Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

The marine warning, which is in effect until 2:15 p.m., includes Tampa Bay waters near the Gandy Bridge, Old Tampa Bay, Howard Frankland Bridge, and the Courtney Campbell Causeway.

Waterspouts and wind gusts of 34 knots or greater are expected, the weather service added.

“Waterspouts can quickly form and capsize boats, damage vessels, and create suddenly higher waves, the marine warning said. “Make sure all on board are in a secure location and wearing life jackets.”

Suddenly higher waves, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours are also possible.

This is a breaking news update. A previous copy of this story can be found below:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Another hot and humid day is in store. Temperatures will warm quickly into the lower 90s but feels like temperatures will be in the triple digits.

Rain chances are even higher today at a 70% with a good coverage of storms expected this afternoon and evening. It will be dry most of the morning with a few clouds building but rain chances will go up quickly for the second half of the afternoon.

Storms will develop along the coast and mostly push inland for the evening however a few storms could meander back toward the coast as well.

With a lot of deep atmospheric moisture in place, rain chances will remain high each afternoon through Sunday.

A pattern switch could come again early next week with morning showers possible along the coast starting Monday. Temperatures will stay warm and humid with highs in the low to mid 90s.

The tropics remain relatively quiet with no new development expected in the next five days. However, as we get a little later into hurricane season tropical activity should begin to ramp up.