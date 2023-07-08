TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s warm and muggy this morning and there is an elevated rain chance today. A few showers and storms are scattered north of I-4 already and will get more widespread throughout the day with a 60% rain chance.

Outside of the rain it will be muggy with highs near 90 and feels like temperatures up to 106 degrees. The rain chance will be a little lower for Sunday with fewer showers and storms forming over our area. It will be even hotter with highs near 92 degrees and feels like temps up to 108.

Rain chances will be even lower next week with higher humidity and feels like temps between 105 and 110 degrees in the afternoons.

The tropics remain quiet with no development expected over the next seven days. There are now large plumes of Saharan dust moving across the Atlantic which will help to suppress any development, for now.