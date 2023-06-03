TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA — Tropical Storm Arlene continues to move south through the Gulf of Mexico this morning. It is still forecast to weaken throughout the day and dissipate by early tomorrow morning near Cuba.

It’s impact on us will be rather low this weekend but with plenty of tropical moisture still in place over the Tampa Bay area, today will be another day with a good coverage of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s and we’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds for the first half of the day while it is dry. Showers will start to pop up after 2:00 p.m. and be most widespread between 4:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. with rain chances at a 60% this evening.

Storms will wind down and we will dry out overnight with another mild and muggy start Sunday morning. The first half of Sunday will be dry with temperatures warming into the upper 80s under a mixture of sun in clouds. It will be a little bit breezier on Sunday with winds coming in out of the northeast.

Rain chances will increase to a 40% after 2:00 p.m. for scattered showers and thunderstorms drifting toward the coast in the evening.

Drier air will work its way in for the first half of the work week with much lower rain chances and just an isolated shower each afternoon Monday through Wednesday. Temperatures will be rather warm though with highs in the upper 80s close to 90.

Rain chances will return by the end of the week with regular showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. No other tropical development is expected in the next 7 days.