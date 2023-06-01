TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – With the tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico, our rain chances remain elevated with extra moisture in the air.

The Gulf low should drift south rather than east toward Florida as originally thought, and it has a 20% chance of gaining tropical characteristics.

Our rain chances increase to 70% this afternoon and evening. Some heavy downpours are possible, so watch for flooded streets. Highs will be in the mid-upper 80s.

We still have a 60% chance of afternoon downpours tomorrow. By the time the Gulf low loses its impact on us, we may get widespread 1-4 inches of rainfall with isolated heavier pockets.

The rain chance drops to 40% Saturday, as we transition back into a typical summer storm pattern.

Fewer showers are expected early next week, but watch for a few spotty afternoon storms. Rain chances will be 20% Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

At this point, we don’t expect a significant drop in humidity next week.