TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Although it won’t be as windy as Friday was, we are in store for another breezy day. It’ll be warm with winds coming in out of the south at 20 to 25 mph at times.

A weakening cold front will approach from the north and increase a rain chances mainly for areas north of I-4 this afternoon and evening. A few spotty showers are possible but it will not be a washout. Temperatures will be warm with highs in the mid 80s.

The winds finally relax tonight and temperatures drop into the low 70s by Sunday morning. While Sunday will not be windy, there is a better chance for scattered showers.

The coverage of rain will increase compared to the first half of the afternoon with the best chance along and inland from the I-75 corridor.

The Nature Coast will likely remain a little drier Sunday. It will still be warm with highs in the lower 80s.

There’s another 20% chance of a few showers on Monday before this front finally washes out. It will be warm and dry through the rest of the week.

There are hints that a stronger cold front will pass through next weekend bringing us another cool down. That is too early to say if that will actually come to fruition.