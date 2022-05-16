TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temperatures climb quickly this morning, and by the afternoon, highs will be in the upper 80s. That’s close to average for mid May.

Most of us stay dry and hot through the day, but there will be a slim rain chance for areas east of I-75 this afternoon and evening.

Once the sun sets, showers quickly dissipate, and overnight lows will be in the low 70s.

We have a similar set-up for the next few days. It’ll be hot in the afternoon with highs near 90 degrees, and we only have a 10% chance of a stray inland showers late in the day.

Tropical moisture spreads north for the end of the week, and our rain chances increase significantly. We go to a 50% chance Friday and a 60% chance Saturday.

Scattered showers linger into early next week as well.

The extra clouds and showers help hold highs in the mid-upper 80s, but it will be quite humid when it’s not raining. Looks like we are transitioning into our rainy season, which typically starts around May 25th.