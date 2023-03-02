TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After some morning fog, the sun comes out, and it warms up quickly. Highs reach the low to mid 80s across Tampa Bay. Even the coast should be near 80 this afternoon.

With a front approaching Florida on Friday, winds increase, so fog should be less widespread tomorrow morning. We stay warm in the low to mid 80s Friday afternoon.

The front continues to slow down, and now it stays to our north Saturday. It gets close enough to add in a few passing showers. The rain chance increases to 40% with highs in the low to mid 80s.

With the front stalling across our area Sunday, there’s a 30% rain chance, and it won’t be much cooler with highs still in the low 80s. The front lingers around through Monday with a few spotty showers possible.

We are drier on Tuesday, but we don’t get any cooler. Highs stay in the low to mid 80s through the end of next week.