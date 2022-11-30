TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The storm system that caused multiple tornadoes in the Southeast is quickly weakening this morning. The front will arrive in Tampa Bay later this afternoon, but the rain chance is just 30%.

The few showers that form will be mostly north of I-4 as the front sinks south and begins to dissipate.

Humidity will be higher today, and with highs in the low 80s, it may feel uncomfortably warm at times.

Once the front passes, the humidity decreases again, but it will not be much cooler. Highs will still be in the mid to upper 70s tomorrow.

We begin a long stretch of days with mostly sunny skies, comfortable humidity and highs near 80 degrees that lasts through the weekend and into next week.

