TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It should feel pleasant outside all day with highs in the mid 70s and a comfortable level of humidity.

A weak front passes, but it should not bring any showers. The only impact will be drier and slightly cooler air for tomorrow. Temperatures are held in the low 70s tomorrow afternoon with even less humidity.

Wednesday should also be a pleasant day with highs in the mid 70s. We make it into the upper 70s Thursday before a stronger cold front arrives Friday.

We have a 60% chance of showers and even a few thunderstorms Friday as the front passes. You’ll need to grab the coat for the weekend when a blast of colder air arrives behind the front.

Highs will only be in the upper 50s on Saturday and low to mid 60s on Sunday.