TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A weak front will pass through the Tampa Bay are today. Although it will still be a hot weekend behind the front, lower humidity will arrive this evening.

As the front passes from the northeast, a few isolated showers are possible with a 30% rain chance this afternoon. Many areas will stay completely dry today but the showers that do pass will do so quickly.

The rain will push offshore quickly this evening and the lower humidity will arrive late this evening and overnight. Temperatures will be slightly cooler by morning, in the low to mid-70s which will feel pleasant with the lower dew points.

Temperatures warm up quickly into the low 90s Sunday afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Rain chances are just a 10% and it will be mostly dry. There will be a comfortable breeze out of the northeast as the drier air continues to filter in.

Labor Day will be very similar! Temperatures will be very comfortable in the morning and turn hot in the afternoon with highs in the low 90s and a 10% rain chance.

The humidity will increase again Tuesday but rain chances stay relatively low heading into next week.