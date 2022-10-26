TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A weakening front is heading toward the Tampa Bay area this afternoon. Ahead of the front, we’ll notice slightly higher humidity and light breeze.

Once the front arrives, we have a 20% chance of a few spotty showers. Many of us will stay dry through the day, but you might want to have the umbrella just in case.

It’ll still be warm today with highs in the mid 80s. A stray shower or two is possible tonight as well, and temperatures drop to near 70 overnight.

The front stalls across the state tomorrow, so the rain chance remains at 20%. It also won’t be much cooler with highs back in the low-mid 80s.

The humidity falls just a bit for Friday, but there’s still a 10% chance of rain. It’s also still warm in the mid 80s.

We stay in the mid 80s through the weekend. Saturday’s rain chance is 20%, and it’s just 10% Sunday, so must of your outdoor Halloween activities will be fine.

For Halloween, we do have a 20% rain chance in the afternoon, but it’ll be drier through the evening for trick-or-treating.

We are keeping an eye on an area in the Caribbean that has a chance to develop into a tropical system. Right now, the chance is only 30%, but that should go up as the disturbance heads west.

Stay weather aware on the go with the free Max Defender 8 Weather app. You can also sign up to get daily forecast newsletters and weather alert emails sent to your inbox.