TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We enjoy another warm and dry day today with highs in the mid 80s. Humidity has increased slightly, but it’s still quite comfortable.

A weak front arrives tomorrow with just a 20% chance of an afternoon shower. Highs will still be in the mid 80s. The front lingers around for the next few days, so small rain chances continue as well.

We have a 20% chance Thursday, especially in areas south of I-4. It won’t be much cooler with highs in the low to mid 80s. There’s just a 10% rain chance Friday.

Moisture increases slightly this weekend, but the rain chances are just 20%, and highs remain in the low to mid 80s.

In the tropics, there are two disturbances that could develop. The one near Bermuda has a 60% chance of becoming a tropical or subtropical storm, but it’ll quickly head into cooler waters that will limit further development. The other area has a 30% chance to form in the next five days, but it stays well away from Florida.

