TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — We’ll see a lot of sunshine through the morning which will help to warm us up very quickly. It’ll be a hot and humid day with temperatures up near 93° and the high humidity will make it feel like the triple digits.

There will be a few scattered thunderstorms this afternoon and evening thanks to a very weak cold front that will pass through the Tampa Bay area. Showers clear out by 8:00 p.m. this evening and slightly drier air will filter in for the weekend.

Temperatures will fall into the low to mid 70s for Saturday morning and it will be mostly dry through the entire day. There is just a 10% chance for a stray passing shower mainly south of I-4 Saturday afternoon and temperatures will be up near 90°. The low humidity sticks around for Sunday and it will be a very pleasant start for the second half of the weekend with temperatures in the low 70s.

Sunday afternoon temperatures warm into the upper 80s but the low humidity and dry air stick around with rain chances just at a 20%.

Next week’s forecast will largely depend on the developing system in the tropics. Confidence is still low on where the system may track for the middle and end of next week and everyone along the Gulf Coast should keep an eye on this system.

It is not yet a named storm but will likely organize over the next couple of days and that’s when models will get a better handle on where the system may go. Currently all forecast models bring the system into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico early next week.

Although the forecast models have a smaller spread in the Gulf as of Friday morning, we may still see these tracks shift east and west until the storm develops. There is a lot of discrepancy on when the system may turn and begin moving east and the timing of that turn will be key in determining impacts for the Tampa Bay area. It is too soon to tell whether we will see impacts right now or not.