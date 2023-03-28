TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Watch for some thick fog this morning. We’ll see clearing skies by mid-morning, and temperatures climb quickly. Afternoon highs reach the mid 80s.

Today’s rain chance is 20% with a few spotty showers forming this afternoon in areas east of I-75.

A weakening cold front passes through tomorrow with a 30% rain chance. Most of the rain will be south of I-4, and it will be slightly cooler tomorrow in the low 80s.

Humidity drops tomorrow afternoon and evening, so it should be a little cooler tomorrow night with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

While the air stays less humid for the end of the week, it will be quite toasty with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Moisture returns this weekend, so it’ll feel muggier and a few showers may develop in the afternoon.