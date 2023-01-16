TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s another very cold morning with temperatures in the 30s. Skies are clear and will stay clear throughout the day and winds will be light.

A warming trend begins today and the sunshine will help to warm temperatures into the mid 60s on this Martin Luther King Jr. day.

If you’re headed out to the Bucs game this evening, it will be very cold though. Temperatures after 6:00 p.m. will drop into the 50s and continue to fall throughout the game.

The warming trend continues for the rest of the week. It’s another chilly start Tuesday morning with temperatures in the 40s but we warm nicely into the low 70s Tuesday afternoon with lots of sunshine.

Upper 70s are in the forecast for the rest of the week and the weekend. However, a cold front will make its way into our area and stall out on Friday bringing us a chance for a few showers Friday and into the weekend. It will not be a wash out though.