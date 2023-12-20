TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a cold morning, temperatures climb quickly through the 50s and 60s, and highs reach near 70 degrees in the afternoon.

A thin layer of clouds develops through the day, so we’ll see filtered sun most of the afternoon. The extra clouds keep us from getting as cold tonight. Lows will be in the 50s, which is close to average.

The warming trend continues into the weekend when highs will be in the mid 70s.

Rain chances remain slim at just 10% most days for a quick, light shower. Higher rain chances return on Christmas Day. At this point, it doesn’t look like as washout, but scattered showers will develop at times during the day.

Showers continue into the middle of next week when a cold front arrives on Wednesday.