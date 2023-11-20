TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a slight chill this morning, temperatures climb into the low 80 this afternoon. Humidity remains at a comfortable level, so we should see plenty of sunshine.

There’s just a 10% chance of a stray shower developing late this afternoon, mostly for areas east of I-75.

Clouds increase tomorrow, and it will be breezy with highs in the low-mid 80s.

A cold front passes through here on Wednesday with a 30% chance of showers. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 70s, and we drop into the 50s at night.

That means that it’ll be a little chilly for the Turkey Trots and for those up early to prep the turkey on Thanksgiving. Extra clouds linger around through the day, but the rain chance is slim at just 10%. Just slightly below average temps in the low 70s during the afternoon.

Another system arrives Friday with a 50% chance of rain. We won’t be much cooler behind that system. Highs stay in the mid 70s.