TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a chilly blast of air this morning, temperatures climb quickly into the low 70s this afternoon. It should feel comfortable with low humidity and a few passing clouds.

It will not be as cold tonight with lows in the mid-upper 50s. Clouds increase during the day tomorrow, and there’s a 70% chance of storms after sunset. Highs return to the low 70s tomorrow afternoon before the rain.

The heaviest rain is expected overnight Tuesday into the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday. The rain clears out early Wednesday, but it won’t be much cooler. Highs will still be in the low 70s.

The stronger cold front comes through late Thursday and into Friday. This front will bring some heavy downpours Friday, and it will usher in some cold conditions for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Highs will only be in the 50s, and most of us will be in the 30s and 40s each morning.