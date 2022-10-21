TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Although it’s not as cold as yesterday morning it’s still chilly with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Skies are mainly clear and sunshine will warm up temperatures quickly.

It’ll be a gorgeous afternoon with highs in the mid 70s and just a few clouds in the sky.

It will get chilly again quickly this evening with temperatures dropping into the 60s after 6:00 p.m. and then into the 50s by Saturday morning.

After that chilly start Saturday morning, it’s a big time warm up with highs in the lower 80s Saturday afternoon. By Sunday high temperatures are back in the mid 80s but the low humidity sticks around this weekend and no rain is in the forecast.

Humidity will return next week and rain chances will stay low just at a 10 to 20% starting Wednesday.