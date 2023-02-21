TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Watch for some patchy fog that should burn off by mid-morning. Then, temperatures climb quickly into the upper 70s to low 80s.

Humidity will be slightly higher than yesterday, so you may notice the heat a little more. Fog should develop after midnight again tonight and into tomorrow morning.

The warming trend continues, so we make it into the low 80s Wednesday and mid 80s Thursday and Friday. We will be close to record highs for the end of the week.

Still no rain expected through the weekend and even into next week.

Models are hinting at a slight dip in temperatures and humidity for Sunday and Monday, but we will stay above average.