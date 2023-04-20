TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – With lots of morning sunshine, temperatures climb quickly. Highs reach the upper 80s, which is slightly above average for this time of year. Thankfully, the humidity remains relatively comfortable.

We could see a few showers develop this afternoon, mainly south of I-4. The rain chance increases to 20% tomorrow afternoon, and most of those storms will form east of I-75 in the center of the state.

A cold front arrives late on Saturday, so a few more showers are possible with highs in the mid 80s. It’ll be slightly drier and less humid on Sunday, but it’ll still be warm.

The front lifts back to the north Monday, and rain chances increase again. Expect scattered afternoon showers every afternoon next week. It doesn’t mean you’ll get rain every day, but there will be downpours that develop.