TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After another chilly start to the day, temperatures climb quickly into the low 70s this afternoon. That’s average for mid January, but it’s the first time we’ve hit 70 degrees since January 12.

Expect lots of sunshine and still low humidity today and tonight. It cools quickly after sunset, but it won’t be as chilly overnight with lows in the low-mid 50s.

The warming trend continues tomorrow when we make it into the mid-upper 70s. Highs on Thursday will be near 80 degrees, but it will start to feel gusty.

A weak cold front stalls across the Tampa Bay area Friday and brings a 20% chance of spotty showers. The front lingers around through the weekend, and areas of low pressure develop along it.

Rain chances increase to 30% Saturday and Sunday and up to 40% Monday, but no day will be a complete wash out. We also don’t get much cooler air from these stalled fronts.