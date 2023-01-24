TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a chilly morning, temperatures climb quickly as a warm front lifts to our north. Highs reach the mid 70s with a light breeze during the afternoon.

It will not be as cool tonight with lows in the low to mid 60s. We are even warmer tomorrow as temperatures reach the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. It will feel more humid tomorrow ahead of another cold front.

The front arrives after sunset tomorrow, and a line of showers and thunderstorms will be possible along and just ahead of the front. Most of the rain will end before sunrise on Thursday.

The cooler air pushes south Thursday, so highs stay in the mid 60s, and it gets quite chilly Thursday night. Lows will be in the mid 40s.

It’s sunny and cool Friday before another chilly night. If you’re getting your pirate costume ready for Gasparilla on Saturday, it will be quite cool in the morning with temperatures in the 40s, but it warms up nicely. Highs should be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees with lots of sunshine.