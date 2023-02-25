TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The record breaking warmth continues this weekend with high temperatures Saturday and Sunday in the low to mid-80s. This will make it the warmest weekend of 2023 so far.

We’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds and it will feel hot in the sunshine with high humidity today. Temps will range from 85-90° in the middle of the afternoon.

Slightly drier air will mix in tonight making for a comfortable evening Temperatures will drop into the low 60s by Sunday morning. The lower humidity sticks around for the second half of the weekend so it will feel less muggy Sunday. High temperatures will still be warm though and range from 80-85° which is still warm for February.

No rain is in the forecast through Monday. Even then, a stalling front will approach Tuesday with a few showers possible but only north of I-4.

It stays warm through the end of the week with our next best chance at a cooldown coming Friday.

Another weak front could approach Friday afternoon bringing a few showers and cooling temperatures into the mid 70s for next weekend.