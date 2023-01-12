TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temperatures climb quickly today with highs in the mid to upper 70s. That’s above average for this time of year, but it should feel quite comfortable with lots of sunshine.

Clouds increase this evening, and it will not be as cool. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

Before sunrise, a strong cold front pushes south into the Tampa Bay area. A line of showers and even a few thunderstorms will precede the front. Most of the rain will come before 8am with the last of the showers gone by 10am.

Behind the front, temperatures fall quickly tomorrow afternoon. We only reach the mid 60s around midday before we drop into the 50s during the afternoon with a chilly wind that makes it feel even cooler.

You’ll need a coat all day on Saturday. Highs stay in the mid 50s with that cool breeze continuing. The coldest night will be Saturday night as most of us drop into the 30s.

It won’t be as windy on Sunday, and it’ll be slightly warmer in the low 60s. The warming trend continues for much of next week.