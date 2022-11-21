TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It was a cool, cloudy, rainy, day on Sunday with highs only in the low 60s. Today, temperatures climb into the mid 70s by the afternoon.

There will be some lingering clouds around and a 30% chance chance of a light shower. It will still be breezy at times, especially this morning. A Small Craft Advisory is posted for area waters.

More clouds are expected tomorrow with highs back in the mid 70s, but be sure to keep the umbrella handy for later in the day. The rain chance goes up to 60% closer to sunset. Once again, it should be mainly light to moderate rain with limited thunderstorms.

We dry out and warm up some for Wednesday and Thanksgiving. Rain chances drop to 30% Wednesday and just 20% on Turkey Day.

There is a potential cold front on Friday, but some models disagree on how strong it will be. The European model makes it quite chilly for the weekend, but other models keep the temperatures more moderate. We’ll continue to fine tune these details.

