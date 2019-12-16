Warmer Temps In The 80s Forecast For Monday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- A mild night is forecast for the Tampa Bay area with temps falling into the low 60s with a mostly clear sky.

Monday will be a warmer day with high temps quickly reaching into the low 80s during the afternoon. There will be a few afternoon clouds, but no rain is in the forecast.

Tuesday will be cloudy, but still warm and humid with highs reaching to near 80 degrees again. The rain chance will go up through the day with an approaching cold front. Lingering rain is forecast for Wednesday morning as well.