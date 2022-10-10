TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Humidity is slightly higher today, so we’ll see a few patchy clouds around. Watch for spotty showers mainly south of I-4 this afternoon and evening. Today’s rain chance is 30%.

Highs reach the upper 80s today, and overnight lows will be in the low 70s.

It’s another warm and muggy day tomorrow with highs near 90 degrees. The rain chance remains at 30% tomorrow afternoon, but showers will develop farther north.

Rain chances increase to 50% Wednesday and 70% Thursday as a cold front arrives in Florida. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s with the front, but we drop into the low 80s for Friday and the weekend.

The humidity will also drop by the end of the week, and it’ll feel more like fall again.

