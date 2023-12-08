TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temperatures and humidity will be higher today and tomorrow. We reach the mid-upper 70s today and low 80s Saturday.

More clouds expected, but the rain chances are slim. We just have a 10% rain chance today and a 20% chance tomorrow.

The warm air is building ahead of our next storm system. The cold front is set to arrive late on Sunday.

Sunday starts out dry, warm and breezy, and the storms arrive in afternoon. The line of thunderstorms pushes south through the evening. Some of the storms may produce strong wind gusts and lightning.

The rain is gone by sunrise on Monday, and it will be cooler. Highs stay in the mid 60s Monday, and we drop into the 40s at night. Clouds continue to spread across the state behind the front.

Rain chances increase again for the middle and end of next week.