TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We topped out in the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon, with a few stray showers in Citrus County. Expect a lovely cool down through the 70s and into the low 60s.

After a comfortable start on Saturday, temperatures race through the 70s and into the low 80s under partly cloudy skies. A dry cold front pushes through Saturday afternoon, making for only a 20% chance for an isolated shower. Saturday evening our skies will clear out and our humidity begins to drop, making for a crisp and slightly cooler Sunday.

Saturday should be breezy with highs in the low-mid 80s. It’s still warm Sunday behind the front, but the humidity will be slightly lower.

We have a relatively quiet weather pattern next week with highs staying in the mid 80s, which is slightly above average. Thankfully, the humidity stays low.

Watch for just a few spotty showers next week, but most of us stay dry.

