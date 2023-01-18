TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The warming trend that started yesterday continues today. Temperatures climb into the mid 70s this afternoon, which is above average for mid January.

Humidity remains comfortable, so it’ll stay mostly sunny and comfortable this afternoon.

Most of us only drop into the upper 50s to low 60s tonight. That’s about 10 degrees above average, and we’re even warmer tomorrow. Highs reach the upper 70s, and some spots may hit 80 degrees.

A cold front arrives in the early morning hours of Friday, and it brings a 30% chance of rain . This front cools us slightly Saturday, and highs return to the low 70s. That doesn’t last long either.

The front lifts back north, and rain chances return Saturday evening. With the stalled front lingering around the state of Florida, rain chances also linger around Sunday and Monday.

Finally, it looks like a stronger push of drier and cooler air arrives late Wednesday.